More than 10 houses were badly damaged in New Plymouth after two tornadoes ripped through the North Island last night.

Last night Fire Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) crews from around the New Plymouth area attended 37 tornado-related incidents.

"Eleven houses were assessed to have major damage and another 20 were assessed with minor damage," a FENZ spokeswoman said.

New Plymouth was struck by one of the tornadoes around 5.30pm, uprooting trees and tearing iron roofing from houses.

Police and Fire and Emergency last night set up a command centre at the intersection of Belt Rd and St Aubyn St in the city.

Both emergency services would be door-knocking to check on the welfare of those in the affected areas.

New Plymouth local Odette Bastin had the roof of her home sucked up by the tornado which has caused significant damage.

"It's pretty f***ed. The whole roof's gone and all the internal ceilings are coming down and there's water all through the house.

"I freaked me out, I couldn't stop shaking for ages," she told Newstalk ZB.

Bastin, a home-based educator, was at the house with a care child, her son and his partner who was expected to give birth three days ago.

Civil defence has told her not to enter the house because it is not safe. She was told by a policeman they might be able to come by tomorrow and get some belongings.

State Highways 44 and 45 near New Plymouth were closed following the tornadoes with strong winds in the area at 6.10pm.

Both highways have since reopened but are operating under stop/go controls.

UPDATE 8:20PM

SH45 is now OPEN, with a STOP/GO in place.

SH44 REMAINS OPEN and under STOP/GO control. ^HJ



https://t.co/1DpwWWO65s — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) August 20, 2018

Shaun Hall, who videoed the tornado in New Plymouth, said he was driving home from work when he turned a corner and all the power went out.

"I was like 'oh, that is weird' and I couldn't see anything because it went pitch black.

"As I pulled over I noticed sheets of iron flying through the sky and I clicked straight away what it was. I quickly grabbed my phone and took a quick video."

Hall saw about five or six roofs get ripped off nearby houses.

"It probably lasted all of about 20 seconds before it headed up the road," he said.

"I wasn't too keen on following, not when the iron was coming over the bonnet of my ute."

Power was also cut to parts of New Plymouth after it was struck by lightning, thunder and heavy rain.

Power is out to 1712 homes around Moturoa, according to Powerco.

The power went out at 5.30pm and Powerco estimated it would be restored by 10.30pm.

On Tuesday morning the company's outage map had not reported outages in the New Plymouth area.

Thunderstorms and hail expected across central and northern New Zealand

Conditions in central and northern New Zealand remain unsettled on Tuesday as a northwest flow turns to the west this evening.

"There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms over northern New Zealand from Northland to Taranaki and across to Bay of Plenty and Taupo, and also about the Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, northern Marlborough, Nelson and Buller.

"These thunderstorms are expected to bring localised heavy rain of 10 to 25 mm/h, hail 5 to 15mm in diameter, and for the area from Waikato to Taranaki strong winds gusting 90 to 100 km/h," MetService says.

In the evening the thunderstorm risk was likely to decrease to low, a 20 per cent chance, from Auckland to Northland and across to the Bay of Plenty.