A woman has died after "an incident on her mobility scooter".

Emergency services were called to Gravatt Road in Tauranga shortly before 10am.

Police have said in a statement that an item of clothing became caught in one of the wheels of the mobility scooter, causing the woman to lose consciousness.

Despite attempts from members of the public to save the woman, she could not be revived.

Advertisement

The woman's death will be referred to the Coroner.

No further details regarding the woman are available at this stage.