An Air New Zealand flight to Australia is returning to Auckland International Airport after an apparent technical issue.

NZ80 returned to HKG last night and now NZ101 returning to AKL. Not a good day for Air NZ's 777 fleet. — Steve Biddle (@stevebiddle) August 19, 2018

Flight NZ101 took off from Auckland at 7.20 this morning and flew a short distance towards its destination at Sydney before being directed to return to New Zealand, according to flight tracking site Flightaware.com.

Comment has been sought from Air NZ.