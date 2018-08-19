Dunedin police are appealing for information after a young woman was assaulted in the city early this morning.

A woman was approached from behind by a male and assaulted on Bath St in central Dunedin shortly after 1am.

The young woman was treated at Dunedin Hospital for minor injuries and then discharged.

In a statement, Police said they were wanting to speak with anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or activity in the area around this time.

In particular, officers are wanting to speak to a male believed to have confronted the alleged offender and intervened in the assault.

The actions of the man prevented any further harm to the victim, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800.