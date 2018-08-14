Almost 30,000 teachers will take to the streets to demand better pay today in the first teacher's strike in 24 years.

Primary and Intermediate teachers are striking today to demand a larger pay rise and better working conditions to attract more New Zealanders to the profession which is facing a major staffing shortage.

The day kicked off with a demonstration in Blockhouse Bay where about 50 striking primary school teachers and supporters are asking motorists to toot to support them.

Holding a large banner saying "Teachers matter", they are getting plenty of support from passing cars.

New Windsor School teacher Rebecca Ashworth, who is there with her 5-year-old daughter Madison, said she hoped the strike would ease work and financial pressures in teachers.

"I'm lucky, my husband is our main earner. There's no way I could support us on my wage.

"I've had to cut my hours. I was doing 65 hours a week, without any management units or doing any sports or anything.

"I now do four days a week so I can spend some time with my own family. It's a shame, I'd rather work five days."

Madison, clutching a soft toy that she named Aurora Jumper, said she missed school today.

Up to 10,000 teachers, children and parents are expected to march up Queen St, from Fort St to Aotea Square this morning with thousands more marching in other centres around the country.

About a third of the union's 29,000 primary teacher members live in the Auckland area.

It will be only the third time primary teachers have gone on strike in the union's 135-year history, after a 1991 strike in the year of the Employment Contracts Act and a 1994 strike which achieved pay parity with secondary teachers.

"That shows that we don't do this lightly," Stuart said.

"This is about not having enough teachers in this country to meet the needs of children because we don't support our teachers properly.

"We have a real under-investment in education at the moment and we can't attract people into the profession, and if we do, they leave after a few years. This is a crisis heading for a disaster."

Teachers beginning with a degree and a teacher's qualification currently start on $49,588, just below the national median wage of $49,868. Twenty years ago they started on 15 per cent above the median wage.

Teachers at the top of the basic pay scale, reached after seven years' experience, earned 75 per cent more than the median wage in 1998 and now earn only 52 per cent above the national median.

The union is claiming a $296 million, 16 per cent pay rise over two years that would take the top of the basic scale up from $75,949 to $88,100.

Other claims include reducing the teacher:student ratio in Years 4 to 8 from 1:29 to 1:25. The Ministry of Education says these non-pay-related claims would cost a further $291m a year on top of the extra $296m a year for salaries.