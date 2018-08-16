A Bay of Plenty woman has admitted she allowed more than 1600 cannabis plants and seedlings to be cultivated at a Te Puna property which police found during an armed raid.

Suzanne Patrice McTainsh, 59, who appeared in the Tauranga District Court on Monday, pleaded guilty to one charge each of permitting premises to be used to commit a cannabis-related offence and cultivates cannabis.

The latter charge attracts a maximum penalty of seven years' prison.

The police summary of facts revealed that on February 2 this year, police were involved in an annual cannabis recovery sting operation in the Western Bay of Plenty district.

Advertisement

Some of the officers acting as spotters in a fixed wing aircraft saw a large number of cannabis plants being grown in an orchard in Te Puna Rd.

About 5.10pm that same day as a large contingent of police arrived at the property, the male occupant ran from the house and into an orchard area.

He was quickly found and arrested. McTainsh was also at the rural property.

During a search, police found 264 mature cannabis plants and 1422 seedlings, that included 1267 which had been freshly germinated growing in the orchard.

Cannabis branches were also hanging up in a wooden hut on the property which was being used as a drying space, and the heater inside the hut was turned on.

Also located on the property was indoor cannabis cultivation equipment, which included lights and extractor fans.

McTainsh told police the contraband at the property was all hers.

Judge David Cameron further remanded McTainsh on bail pending sentencing on September 19.