It's a wet and miserable day for most of the North Island, with heavy rain warnings and watches still in place until tomorrow afternoon.

A front is expected to stay slow-moving about East Cape and Bay of Plenty through to Monday, moving slowly southwestwards over the Coromandel Peninsula this afternoon or evening.

The front and low are expected to deliver further periods of rain to Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne, with heavy falls at times.

A heavy rain warning is still in place for the Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki, and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay with forecasters predicting another 100mm to 130mm to fall about the ranges and 50 to 80mm in lower lying areas - this is on top of what has already fallen.

Here's the latest issue of the Heavy Rain Watch and Warning. Eastern Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne expected to be worst affected, with 100 - 130 mm of rainfall accumulating about the ranges on top of what has already fallen. Full details: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^CF pic.twitter.com/eJd21AgJOS — MetService (@MetService) August 4, 2018

Gisborne District Council reported that the biggest totals have been recorded mainly north of Tolaga Bay and inland nearer the ranges.

The RIP has received 131mm, Pakihiroqa 99mm, Waikura 97mm, Poroporo 94mm, Mata 93mm, Oweka 82mm, Puketoro 80mm, Puketawa and Fernside both 76mm and Hicks Bay 73mm.

Further south and out more towards the Coast most places seem to be ranging from 30 – 50mm range.

The rivers have also continued to rise slightly which is to be expected, but not to concerning levels.

Over the last 48hours the Hikuwai has risen to 2.96m up from 1.79m, the Waimata has risen to 1.57m up from 1.13m, the Waipaoa has risen to 2.32m up from 1.79m and the Te Arai has risen to 0.65m up from 0.25m.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for the Coromandel Peninsula until 9pm tonight, Bay of Plenty from Opotiki westwards until 5am tomorrow, Gisborne from Tolaga Bay southwards until 3pm tomorrow, and in the Hawkes Bay until 6am tomorrow.

The low is also bringing strong to gale easterlies to the northeast parts of the North Island and there is a low risk of thunderstorms over the Coromandel Peninsula and western Bay of Plenty this afternoon, and the eastern Bay of Plenty during the afternoon and this evening.

There is also a low risk of thunderstorms affecting northern Northland this evening and tonight.

Civil Defence training assistant Paul Stuart said there are no known issues around the district and at this point nothing is causing them concern.

Gisborne District Council would continue to monitor the situation and keep locals informed, he said.

"Try and have a good day. Although wet and miserable it is always a good time for some card games, board games, movies or a good book, definitely a few good coffees - for those of us who drink coffee that is," he said.

A front is expected to move east over the South Island from the Tasman Sea on Tuesday, then over the North Island on Wednesday, followed by another front over the South Island on Thursday.

There is moderate confidence that rainfall accumulations could approach warning amounts about Westland and northern Fiordland on Tuesday.