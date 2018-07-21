Illuminated bikes, scooters and wheelchairs lit up Silo Park in Auckland's Wynyard Quarter last night for the annual InMotion Matariki parade.

The event kicked off with a haka fusion performance in the perfect spot to view the Vector Lights for Matariki on the Harbour Bridge.

The disability-friendly parade, part of Auckland Council's Matariki Festival, included lantern sculptures of golden snapper and colourful floats of kererū in flight.

Participants wrapped up warmly on the chilly night and enjoyed performances by dancers, music groups and fire poi artists that lined the parade route to The Cloud.

Advertisement

Inside The Cloud, Touch Compass, a performance company for people with and without disability, put on an aerial display for the crowd.

It was the second year the parade has been held.