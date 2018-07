Two Lotto tickets are now each worth $500,000 after winning Division One in tonight's draw.

The winning tickets were bought at Take Note Dinsdale in Hamilton and on MyLotto by a player from Tauranga.

And a Strike Four ticket with all 4 numbers in the right order is now worth $100,000.

That ticket was bought at New World Waikanae

However Powerball wasn't won, and jackpots to $10 million for Wednesday night's draw.