Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting in Invercargill last night.

Acting Inspector Peter Graham said police received a number of calls from people reporting multiple gunshots heard in the McQuarrie St area about 10.10pm yesterday.

Cordons were immediately set up and the address where the gunshots came from was identified.

No one was injured as a result.

Graham said last night's incident was not related to the shooting on Kelvin St on June 30.

Inquiries were ongoing to locate the person responsible for the shooting last night and police were following strong lines of inquiry.

Two people were arrested at the scene in relation to other matters.

Phone Detective Cook on (03) 211 0400 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information.