Inland Revenue is warning the public not to be fooled by a scam email that is tricking recipients into giving up their credit-card details.

The mock email claims they are due a tax refund from the IRD and asks them to click on a website where they can give their bank details.

It says they have received around 700 notifications about the scam and urges people who have given their details to contact their bank immediately.

Inland Revenue chief information security officer Doug Hammond says the scam is convincing, but there are a couple of important details that give it away.

"Firstly look where the email is from. If it doesn't come from an address that ends with ird.govt.nz then be very suspicious.

"Secondly look at the link where they are trying to direct people to claim the refund. Hover over the link with your mouse and make sure the web address is for a real Inland Revenue website. Don't click on it," he warned.

An example of the scam email. Photo / Supplied

Anyone who receives an email from the IRD, or someone claiming to be the IRD should get in contact with them.

"The same scammers look to be making multiple attempts to lure unsuspecting customers and have been using the same messaging sent from a number of email addresses.

"We would never send anyone an email with a hyperlink to a webpage that asks you to submit your personal information so be vigilant about any correspondence with those instructions.

"We send out emails all the time but customers should be aware what a fraudulent one looks like," Hammond said.