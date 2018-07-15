A car and a train have collided, seriously injuring a person near Kawerau.

A police spokeswoman said they had received reports of the collision a little before 8.30am today.

The collision was on State Highway 30 near Otakiri. The highway is currently closed as emergency services clear the scene.

One person was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Whakatāne Hospital.

SH30 KAWERAU AREA - ROAD CLOSED - 8:50AM, MON 16 JUL

Due to a serious crash #SH30 is now CLOSED btwn Te Teko and the SH30/SH34 intersection near Rotoma. Detour via SH34 thru Kawerau: https://t.co/iL1owC9Bxq ^TP pic.twitter.com/WF3hIdYTp8 — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) July 15, 2018

State Highway is closed between Te Teko and the State Highway 30/34 intersection near Rotoma and the detour is via State Highway 34 through Kawerau, according to the New Zealand Transport Agency.

