A 48-year-old Huntly man was found dead in his home on Saturday afternoon.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

They have examinated the house and a post-mortem examination took place in Auckland yesterday.

"Friends and family are very upset and are being supported by police and Victim Support," a police spokesman said.



Anyone with information could contact the Operation Tailor team at the Huntly Police Station.



Information could also be left anonymously with the independent Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.