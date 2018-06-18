Two people were badly injured, one seriously, in accidents on or near Auckland's Northern Motorway this afternoon.

Traffic was backed up in both directions immediately after the crashes, which happened within about 15 minutes of each other - one about 2.15pm and the other about 2.30pm.

One person suffered serious injuries and has been taken to North Shore Hospital after a crash near Bawden Rd, in Redvale.

AKL: Delays on the Northern Mwy both ways into Redvale due to a serious crash. ^GD — Time Saver Traffic (@TSTraffic) June 18, 2018

The accident happened just before 2.30pm and motorists were told to use the Dairy Flat Highway to Albany route to avoid the area altogether or delay travel.

A second person was injured in a different crash, also after 2pm, on the State Highway 1 Northern Motorway between Silverdale and Oteha Valley Rd.

St John said the victim was in a critical condition and has been taken to Auckland City Hospital.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - CRASH - 2.40PM

A serious crash is blocking the right lane between Silverdale and Oteha Valley Road. Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. https://t.co/zkArbOZptU. ^MF pic.twitter.com/75pvz4qmgy — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 18, 2018

The latest update, just after 5pm, reported traffic on the Northern Motorway, northbound, as being heavy between the Harbour Bridge and Northcote Rd.

It was also heavy from Oteha Valley to Redvale, where one of the crashes occurred.

Citybound on the northern motorway, the lanes had been cleared just before Redvale, but authorities warned of "significant delays'' from Silverdale approaching the Harbour Bridge.

On the Southern Motorway, there is heavy congestion southbound approaching Greenlane and again at Penrose Rd.

Traffic is also heavy from Manukau to Takanini and citybound, congestion is heavy between Princes St and Greenlane.

Those heading out west, on the Northwestern Motorway, can expect heavy traffic from Great North Rd to Lincoln Rd, Henderson.

It is also slow approaching the Brigham Creek roundabout. Citybound, congestion is also heavy approaching the Northern Link, while traffic heading into the Waterview Tunnel (southbound) can expect free-flowing traffic.

Meanwhile, on the Southwestern Motorway, there are heavy delays between George Bolt Memorial Dr and Neilson St on the northbound lane.

Southbound, traffic is heavy approaching the Southern Link and there are no delays in the Waterview Tunnel heading north.