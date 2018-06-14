A crash which blocked two lanes of Auckland's Southern motorway is causing major congestion for motorists.
The New Zealand Transport Agency said a multi-vehicle crash had blocked the right two southbound lanes at Market Rd.
A car had overturned under the Market Rd overbridge but has since been removed.
However, delays were still back to the Victoria Park flyover and motorists were advised to take state Highway 20 as an alternative.
Another incident blocking the left lane of the Southern Motorway citybound just after Drury was also causing delays the agency said.
A breakdown also meant all Stanley Bay ferry services were cancelled for the day and buses would be running instead.