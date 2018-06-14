A crash which blocked two lanes of Auckland's Southern motorway is causing major congestion for motorists.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said a multi-vehicle crash had blocked the right two southbound lanes at Market Rd.

A car had overturned under the Market Rd overbridge but has since been removed.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said a multi-vehicle crash had blocked the right two southbound lanes at Market Rd. Photo / Heath Moore

However, delays were still back to the Victoria Park flyover and motorists were advised to take state Highway 20 as an alternative.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 3:40PM

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the 2 right southbound lanes at Market Rd. Avoid this route if possible or expect long delays as the scene is cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/afN0h9J9Jv — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 14, 2018

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - DELAYS - 4:15PM

With vehicle recovery underway following an earlier incident, delays are being experience citybound through Drury interchange. Allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/eiiaHmLQk3 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 14, 2018

Another incident blocking the left lane of the Southern Motorway citybound just after Drury was also causing delays the agency said.

A breakdown also meant all Stanley Bay ferry services were cancelled for the day and buses would be running instead.