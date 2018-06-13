The mother of slain teenager Amber Rose Rush has died in what is believed to be a suspected suicide, and the family say they are glad her suffering is over.

Lisa Ann Rush died on Monday, just over four months after her daughter Amber Rose Rush was found dead in her Corstorphine home on February 2.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the woman, in her 40s, was found dead at a Dunedin house late on Monday night.

The death was not suspicious and would be referred to the coroner, the spokeswoman said.

Amber Rose's sister Shantelle Rush said her response to the news was ''total heartbreak''.

''I'm lost for words at the moment.''

In comments on social media, which she gave permission for the Otago Daily Times to use, she told her brother ''we haven't got much left but we will always have each other''.

''I honestly thought we couldn't go through any more pain than we already were but I was wrong.

''Unfortunately last night Mum went to be with Amber Rose. We are absolutely devastated and don't know how to get past this.

''Our family will be forever broken ... but Mum, I hope you are at peace now with Amber.

''And I hope you never ever forget the amount of love me, Jayden Rush, Ollie, Piper and the rest of our family all have for you.

''See you on the other side.''

Lisa Ann's son Jayden Rush wrote on social media yesterday morning that their mother had ''departed the realm of the living to continue her journey alongside Amber Rose and to forever watch down over us in peace''.

''Although we are all so devastated to see such an important part of our life gone, and it makes our sorrow that much deeper, we are all so glad that her suffering is now over and she can rest easy for all of eternity.

''Love you mum, you were all I focused my life on for the past 4 months. Don't know what I'm gonna do now without ya but I'll find a way. Fly high and kick Amber's ass for me,'' he said.

Dunedin doctor Venod Skantha, 30, is accused of Amber Rose's murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court again in July and his trial is set down for March next year.

Where to get help:

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7) or 09 522 2999 or free text 4357 (HELP)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or free text 234

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• CASPER Suicide Prevention