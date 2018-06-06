The man who died after being crushed between a ute and a garage at a private property in Thames was Jason Loane.

The 46-year-old signwriter, who was also a keen photographer and archer, was killed at his property about 9.45am on May 31.

Loane's company Advanced Digital Design provided vehicle window tinting.

Police are not treating Loane's death as suspicious and said WorkSafe had been notified.

A post on fishnhunt.co.nz said Loane had been part of the bowhunting scene for a long time.

"Very sad, too young," the post said.

Loane was a staff shooter at Arrowhead Archery and also a volunteer with the Thames Mountain Bike Club.

On starnow.co.nz, Loane is described as an "actor, extra, model, photographer".

It said he did photography "semi-professional part-time" and was a specialist in skydive camera photography, having done 3000 jumps.