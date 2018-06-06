It could be a long ride home tonight, after several breakdowns and crashes caused delays on Auckland's motorways early this evening.

An update from transport authorities at 5.30pm reported heavy traffic on the northern, southern, northwestern and southwestern motorways.

A crash just after Lonely Track Rd resulted in heavy congestion between Onewa Rd and Upper Harbour Highway on the northbound lane of the northern motorway. Traffic was also heavy citybound - between Esmonde Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

On the southern motorway, a breakdown blocked the right lane after Khyber Pass around 4.30pm and there was another incident on the left shoulder of the motorway.

Advertisement

Southbound motorists can expect heavy congestion in some patches between the city and Mt Wellington, as well as between Manukau and Takanini.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - INCIDENTS - 4.45PM

A breakdown is blocking the right southbound lane just after Khyber Pass. A second incident on the left shoulder is not affecting lanes. Expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/XDbdEeVbey — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 6, 2018

Traffic is heavy between Mt Wellington and Greenlane, citybound, as is westbound traffic on the northern motorway; with delays between Great North Rd and Lincoln Rd, Henderson.

There are also queues for the Northern Link of the motorway, but those heading southbound via the Waterview Tunnel will be happy to know traffic is free-flowing both ways.

South of the city, a breakdown has led to traffic being heavy between Roscommon and Portage roads, on the southwestern motorway, and is also heavy coming up to Walmsley Rd.

Those heading south on that motorway can expect congestion from Mangere Bridge to Portage Rd and again approaching the Southern Link.

Meanwhile, a crash on Northcote Rd is blocking the right eastbound lane, opposite the Netball North Harbour centre.

As a result, there is a power outage in the Northcote area and multiple traffic lights are out - including the intersection of Esmonde Rd and Akoranga Drive - which may also cause delays.