Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given birth to New Zealand's First Baby, a 3.31kg baby girl.

"Welcome to our village wee one," Ardern wrote on Instagram at 6.15pm on Thursday.

The little girl - whose name has yet to be announced - was born at 4.45pm.

"Thank you so much for your best wishes and your kindness. We're all doing really well thanks to the wonderful team at Auckland City Hospital."

Ardern, 37, posted a photo of the baby, alongside herself and partner Clarke Gayford.

"I'm sure we're going through all of the emotions new parents go through, but at the same time feeling so grateful for all the kindness and best wishes from so many people. Thank you," Jacinda Ardern said.

Both mum and the baby are doing well.

The New Zealand Labour Party have also congratulated the couple posting, "welcome to the team" on Instagram.

The Prime Minister's office will announce later when the family is due to leave hospital.

National Party Leader Simon Bridges said: "Natalie and I are delighted for Jacinda and Clarke. Being parents is a joy and a privilege and we are sure your new arrival will fill your lives with all the happiness our children have ours.

"Congratulations to you both. Our family wishes yours every happiness."

Cabinet Minister and former Labour leader Andrew Little welcomed the baby by posting a video of him wearing a party hat, dancing and waving a sign saying "congrats".

The child's birth is significant; given she is the first child born to a female New Zealand Prime Minister, in power, in our country's history.

Ardern is the only current female world leader to now have a young child.

Although this is a first for New Zealand, Ardern is not the first woman in power in recent times to give birth while running a country.

Former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto gave birth to daughter Bakhtawar on January 25, 1990, while she was in office.

Bhutto also had an older daughter two years earlier just a few weeks before she took office in December 1988.

Queen Elizabeth II was also very much on the throne when she gave birth to sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward after her coronation in 1952.

Her other children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, were almost 4 and 2, respectively, at the time.

Before her, the Queen's great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, gave birth to nine children during her reign in the 1800s.

In mid-January, Ardern shocked the country when she announced, via social media, that she was expecting.

"We thought 2017 was a big year. This year, we'll join the many parents who wear two hats. I'll be PM & a mum while Clarke will 'first man of fishing' & stay-at-home dad," the couple announced.

"There will be lots of questions (I can assure you we have a plan all ready to go) but for now bring on 2018.''

She accompanied the message - on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - with a photo of two large fish hooks and a smaller one within one of them; signifying the growing family while also paying tribute to Gayford's love for fishing.

It was also a nice touch given the significance of the hook in Māori culture.

It was later revealed she planned to take six weeks off after the birth - of which a due date of June 17 was given.

EARLIER REPORT

Ardern and Gayford arrived at Auckland Hospital just before 6am on Thursday.



Gayford drove them to hospital in their own car as planned.

The PM's office passed on information from Auckland DHB that 16 babies had been born at Auckland Hospital before the announcement of the First Baby's birth.



A group of about 25 parents with their babies and toddlers took part in the weekly 'wriggle and rhyme' class held at Mt Albert Library today.



After half an hour of dancing, clapping and belting out well-known nursery rhymes, the Herald spoke to a number of parents about what advice they had for Jacinda and Clarke.



One mother said, "Take people's help when they offer it." While another said, "Take your time and mess can wait."



Another mother added, don't take "too much advice, listen to your own intuition".

Watch: New parents offer advice to Jacinda and Clarke ahead of baby's arrival

"Enjoy it, you're never going to get this again."



Ardern will take six weeks maternity leave and then return to work, while Gayford will be the stay-at-home dad.



All of the mothers spoken to by the Herald were happy about the example Gayford was setting.



"I think it's really progressive, it sends a really good message to other dads around the country," a mother said.



"As long as you get the bottles and expressing routines sorted, should be good to go."



One stay-at-home father suggested Clarke up his caffeine intake to get through and also to get used to sleepless nights ahead.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy posted this photo on Facebook, saying "A rainbow today at Government House, perhaps suggesting glad tidings are imminent".

A rainbow today at Government House, perhaps suggesting glad tidings are imminent. Posted by Governor-General of New Zealand on Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters is keen to create the impression that it's business as usual for the Government.

Speaking to reporters as he headed into Parliament, Peters downplayed suggestions today was a historic day.

"If you've been around as long as I have nothing is unusual at all," he said.

Peters confirmed he had been in contact with Ardern today by text message, but would not say when.



Asked to explain the extra responsibilities he was taking on in the top role, he said: "I'm taking on all the duties of the prime minister and getting on with the job, without getting carried away by it all."

However, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges acknowledged the occasion was special, joking he felt starved of political oxygen given the media and national interest in the Prime Minister's baby.

"A beautiful baby will be a real blessing for (Jacinda) and Clarke, it will give them many years of joy," he told The Country today.

"We wish them the best."

"There will be some frustrations, and hassles and costs along the way, but there will be a lot of joy."

And with three young children himself, aged 6, 4 and 6 months, he said there was pressure for those growing up under the political spotlight.

He said it "was amazing" how children at school had in recent months clicked onto who his oldest son was.

"So they know he is Simon Bridges' son," he said.

"I'm not saying it has been negative, but it is definitely there."

Bridges said he doesn't "get silly about" or overly "distracted" by the potential negatives on his children: "it just means you put a few protections in place".

"We are fortunate that we live in Tauranga, it would be somewhat harder in an Auckland or a Wellington," he said.

"And we've been there for a long time, people know us, they know who we are and we just try and no-nonsense get on with it."

Ardern, 37, will become just the second prime minister to have a child while in office.

Hospital excitement

Ardern's arrival has sent ripples of excitement around the hospital.

A doctor who works there says she heard about Ardern going into hospital on the radio.

She says she's excited for the Prime Minister and hopes she gets out of hospital soon.

A nurse who had just finished a night shift thought it was interesting that the Prime Minister was giving birth at the hospital amid all the controversy of industrial action.

She says it's exciting all the same and is wishing Ardern all the best.

Another man, who arrived at the hospital to visit a sick grandchild, said he was excited to know if Ardern would have a boy or a girl and wished her well.

There will be no further formal announcements from the Prime Minister's office until Ardern and Gayford, 40, announce the birth of their baby.

Auckland City Hospital says 6974 babies were born there last year.

"The average length of stay for a woman giving birth in our hospital is 2.3 days. Typically a woman will be discharged home or to Birthcare, depending on her requirements."

If born today Ardern and Gayford's baby would share a birthday with Prince William (who the couple met in Britain this year), actor Chris Pratt and singer Lana Del Rey. Their star sign is Cancer.

The child's birth will be significant; given he or she is the first child born to a female New Zealand Prime Minister, in power, in our country's history.

Famous people born on June 21

Prince William, 1982

Joko Widodo, Indonesia president, 1961

Lana Del Rey, musician, 1985

Edward Snowden, NSA whistleblower, 1983

Jean-Paul Sartre, French philosopher, 1905

Benazir Bhutto, former Pakistan prime minister and first female leader of a Muslim nation (also the first head of government to give birth while in office), 1953

Shirin Ebadi, Iranian lawyer and human rights activist and first Muslim woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize (2003), 1947

Prime Minister of New Zealand @jacindaardern is in hospital right now giving birth to her first child.



Today is also the birthday of our hero Edward @Snowden.



'A historic moment'

The Green Party's co-leaders have sent their best wishes to Ardern and Gayford.

"I am thinking of Jacinda with so much excitement as she approaches giving birth for the first time," co-leader Marama Davidson said.

"Her and Clarke have my best wishes for this special experience.

"This is an exciting time for Jacinda and Clarke and a historic moment for our country," said James Shaw in reference to the fact that this will be the first time a Prime Minister in New Zealand has had a baby while in power.

"I join with Marama and our Green Party caucus colleagues in wishing them both all the best."

