A vehicle that crashed into a house in Matapihi late last night will remain in place for safety reasons.

A ute drove into a house on Russley Drive in Matapihi at 10.52pm on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

Officers were called to help two people trapped inside the vehicle, which was stuck inside the residential structure.

The occupants of the vehicle were not hurt and no one was inside the house at the time of the crash.

"The vehicle has been left in place, and emergency tape is cordoning the scene for safety reasons and while police investigate," the spokesperson said.

