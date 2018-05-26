Police are seeking witnesses to a robbery in the Bay of Plenty after a man held up a pizza shop with a hammer.

Police were called to attend the robbery at Papamoa Domino's Pizza at about 10.45pm yesterday.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Alan Kingsbury said the offender, a man wearing a grey hoodie and black pants, threatened the single store attendant with a hammer.

"The victim was not injured, but the man left the store on foot with a quantity of money.

"The offender then ran off into a nearby residential area, and left on a pushbike," Kingsbury said.

Bay of Plenty Police have been at the scene this morning conducting a scene examination and interviewing witnesses.

Kingsbury encouraged any other witnesses to contact police.

"If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact us as soon as possible.

"[We] would appreciate any information we can get that may help identify the offender."



Police could not say if the robbery was linked to the Subway robbery last Friday night.

Those people with any information can call the Tauranga Police Station directly on 07 577 4300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.