Human rights commissioners Dame Susan Devoy and Jackie Blue are leaving the troubled agency as a management shake-up continues.

Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero has been appointed acting head of the Human Rights Commission from today.

She is replacing Chief Human Rights Commissioner David Rutherford, who has decided to leave his role.

The changeover in leadership follows a critical review of the commission's internal processes and culture by retired judge Coral Shaw.

Advertisement

Blue, a former National MP, is not seeking reappointment after her term as a commissioner ends next month.

Devoy, a former squash champ, will also exit next month.

The Government-ordered review was critical of the commission's governance and management, saying that there was a deep divide between some staff and managers.

The review was sparked by the commission's handling of a sexual harassment case, and concluded that misconduct was not prevalent at the commission.

But it also revealed dysfunctional leadership at the organisation and said that commissioners "barely communicated with each other".

There were "deep-seated personality clashes" among the commissioners, in particular between Devoy and Rutherford.

Tesoriero, who joined the commission in September, will take over as acting head from today.

She will hold the position until three new commissioners, including a chief commissioner, are appointed.