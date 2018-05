A motorcyclist who crashed near Putaruru has died at the scene.

The crash occurred about 2.40pm on Whites Rd near Tapapa and the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Emergency services attended the crash and traffic management was in place at the intersection of Whites Rd and State Highway 5.

Police have extended their thoughts to the family of the motorcyclist.

No further details will be released until the family has been notified.