Eight sperm whales have died after becoming stranded on a South Taranaki beach - something the Department of Conservation says is "unusual".

The stranding was reported by a member of the public this morning, and DoC staff that had since reached the scene confirmed none of the whales had survived.

"Local iwi/hapu representatives have blessed the site of the stranding and are now working with DoC to decide further appropriate action," a spokesperson said.

"DoC will be trying to get a veterinary pathologist on site to try and determine the cause of stranding and deaths but this is yet to be confirmed."

Advertisement

It was unusual but not unheard of for sperm whales to strand in such numbers.

The last incident of this scale took place on a west Auckland beach in 2003, involving 12 whales.

The largest recorded stranding of this species in New Zealand took place at Muriwai Beach in 1974 when 72 sperm whales died.