National MPs have revolted against Speaker Trevor Mallard's new system of discipline with deputy leader Paula Bennett walking out of Parliament in protest.

Since becoming Speaker Mallard has disciplined MPs who interrupt other people asking questions or points of order by taking away questions from them.

Bennett walked out in protest after an exchange following Mallard taking away five questions from National in one go.

Shadow Leader of the House Gerry Brownlee objected and Bennett backed him up.

Brownlee said the Speaker was effectively hampering democracy by limiting the Opposition's ability to question the Government.

Mallard pointed out that so far National had won out under the system because it had been given 22 more questions than it was due courtesy of interjections from the Government's side.

Mallard said Bennett's questioning amounted to "gross disorder" and when he asked if she had any further questions to the Prime Minister, she said she was leaving because there was "no point."