An Auckland woman has been arrested for allegedly altering drivers' licence details for high school students, with the suspected intent of helping minors get into bars and clubs.

Police say the actions of the offender has put large numbers of young people, including 16 and 17-year-old students, at potential risk of harm.

Preventing minors from illegally entering licensed premises was one part of this, police said in a statement.

"Police would like to remind our community, students especially, that it is a criminal offence to alter an official identification document, and it is also illegal to present a forged document."

Advertisement

"Minors found using altered identification or using someone else's identification are subject to prosecution."

Police urged parents to be aware of the identification their children were using.

If they had any concerns, they should talk to their teenagers.

A number of other people would be spoken to as part of the investigation.

Police would also be working with schools across the city to highlight to students the risk associated with creating, purchasing or using altered or fake IDs.