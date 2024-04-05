Some Value Pack products, including certain batches of its Roasted Salted Peanuts, have been recalled over toxin fears.

Some Value Pack products, including certain batches of its Roasted Salted Peanuts, have been recalled over toxin fears.

Several nut mixes are being recalled amid fears they may be affected by toxins from a group of moulds that grow on foods produced in hot and tropical climates.

Profile Foods is recalling several batches of various Value Pack and Refill Pack products containing peanuts, New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said yesterday.

“The concern with these products is that they contain levels of aflatoxins above the allowable level in New Zealand.

“Aflatoxins are naturally occurring in many food products and are produced by a group of moulds that grow on foods produced in hot and tropical climates.”

The affected products are:

Value Pack (VP) Nuts and Raisins (400g) with a best before of September 29 2024

Value Pack (VP) Roasted Salted Peanuts (400g) with a best before of October 8 2024 and October 15 2024

Value Pack (VP) Roasted Salted Peanuts (750g) with a best before of October 8 2024

Refill Pack brand Roasted Nut Mix (850g) with a best before of March 5 2024

Refill Pack brand Raw Nut Mix (850g) with a best before of October 5 2024

Levels of aflatoxin in the New Zealand diet are usually very low and don’t represent a health risk, but consumption of food products with increased levels of aflatoxin over an extended period could be harmful, Arbuckle said.

“If you have bought any of these products, don’t consume them and return them to the place of purchase for a refund.”

The affected products are sold at supermarkets throughout New Zealand and have already been removed from stores, he said.

“The recalled products are imported and, although they have undergone the necessary testing, they were released by the importer in error without confirming the results.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Prolife Foods to understand how the products were released and to prevent it happening again.”

Value Pack's 400g Nuts and Raisins with a best before of September 29 2024 are also affected by the recall.

They haven’t been told of anyone becoming sick after consuming the nuts, Arbuckle said.

If anyone has consumed the products and are concerned for their health they should call their doctor, or Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

“The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur.”

More information about batch details, and photos of the affected product, are available on New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page.

People can also subscribe to the page, and be alerted when products are recalled.

