Napier-Taihape Rd has reopened to the public after the cyclone. Photo / File

Napier-Taihape Rd has reopened to the public after the cyclone. Photo / File

Another major road has reopened in Hawke’s Bay after it was badly damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Napier-Taihape Rd completely reopened to the public this week, six weeks on from the cyclone of February 14.

That road has been open to residents and essential services in recent weeks but part of the road remained closed to the public, as repair works continued around the Waiwhare and Kuripapango areas.

Rangitikei District Council confirmed on Wednesday the entire road had reopened to the public.

Hastings District Council, which looks after the Hastings side of the road, also confirmed it was now fully open.

“However, motorists can expect delays at cyclone-damage repair sites,” a Hastings Council spokesperson said.

Napier-Taihape Rd stretches more than 100 kilometres.

Earlier this month, State Highway 5, the Napier-Taupō Rd, also reopened during daylight hours after extensive repairs. It is now open around the clock to the public.

While both those key roads were closed, drivers were taking huge detours through Palmerston North to travel north towards Hamilton or Auckland.

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency stated work began on Thursday for a permanent fix of a large slip between Te Pohue and Glengarry along SH5.

“An initial slip between Te Pohue and Glengarry made the road impassable until a temporary bypass was constructed well clear of the slip,” a Waka Kotahi statement read.

“Engineers have now completed the design for the long-term solution and work began [on Thursday].”