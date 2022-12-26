A person has died following an incident on the South Western Motorway about 3.20am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A homicide investigation has been launched over the death of a 19-year-old girl on Auckland’s southwestern motorway in the early hours of this morning.

Police were alerted to the incident on State Highway 20 in Auckland around 3.20am.

A police spokesperson said they were advised the car had crashed, and located the deceased woman at the scene. An earlier press release described it as a “serious incident” and said one person had been arrested.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said police are now making a public appeal to anyone who might have been driving on the motorway at this time.

“We are appealing to any witnesses with dash cameras to review their footage and contact us if they have any imagery that may assist with our investigation,” Adkin said.

He also said inquires and the car examination are ongoing.

Formal identification processes are also ongoing.

A witness said the vehicle involved was facing the wrong way on the southwestern Motorway.

“A team of police staff including Serious Crash Unit, Photography and Detectives were at the scene, and the vehicle had moderate damage to the front. The boot was also open.”

The road between Puhinui and SH20B onramp and also the Roscommon Rd and Cavendish Drive onramp was closed for a period while police carried out their investigation, causing disruption for airport traffic.







