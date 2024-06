More than 26 years have passed since Ben Smart and Olivia Hope went missing. Tomorrow, Scott Watson’s lawyers will try to persuade the Court of Appeal that his convictions for murdering them should be overturned. It’s the latest twist in one of New Zealand’s most controversial cases and ahead of the five-day hearing, NZME has republished its ‘Murder in the Sounds’ investigation. The feature and podcast was first released in 2018 to mark the 20th anniversary of the young friends’ disappearance.