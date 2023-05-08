A truck carrying a crane crashed through a fence and into a house at the intersection of Waipuna Rd and Carbine Rd in Mount Wellington, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham May 8 2023

8 May, 2023 01:05 AM Quick Read

A truck carrying a crane crashed through a fence and into a house at the intersection of Waipuna Rd and Carbine Rd in Mount Wellington, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham May 8 2023

A truck carrying a crane has crashed into a house in an industrial suburb in Auckland.

Emergency services are responding to the crash at the intersection of Waipuna and Carbine Rds, Mt Wellington.

Police have closed Waipuna Rd between Ireland Rd and Convamore Ln and a spokeswoman said the roadblock was likely to remain “for some time”.

A spokeswoman for police said they were called to the scene about 12.30pm

“There are no reports of injuries,” she said.

St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency NZ have been approached for comment.

- More to come