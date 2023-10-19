Police and Fire and Emergency responded to a serious crash between a car and a motorcycle on State Highway 1 in Dunedin on Friday. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

The motorcyclist who died in a crash on Dunedin’s northern motorway last week has been named by police.

He was Norman Williams, 24, from Riversdale in Southland.

Williams was a probationary member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, Stuff reported.

Messages from Bandidos chapters around the world have paid tribute to him on the gang’s website.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our Brother, Bandido Probationary Harvey (Norman Williams). Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with our Brothers in Invercargill Chapter, New Zealand. His memory will forever be etched in our hearts,” a message from the Kyiv, Ukraine, chapter said.

Messages were also posted by chapters in Australia, Finland, the Netherlands and Norway.

The crash happened shortly after 10am in the Mt Cargill area last Friday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said Williams was riding his motorcycle in a group when he lost control of the bike.

This caused him to clip a car and cross the centreline.

He was then hit by another vehicle.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.