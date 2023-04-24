More Wellington rail protesters arrested after blocking motorway

Restore Paasenger Rail protesters blocked the intersection of Vivian St and Cuba St on State Highway 1this morning. Photo / Restore Passenger Rail

More Restore Passenger Rail protesters have been arrested in Wellington after blocking State Highway 1 this morning.

A group sat in front of cars at the intersection of Cuba and Vivian Sts before being removed by police.

Police charged four people with endangering transport and two were also charged with breach of bail.

It follows two other protests last week. The group partly blocked the entrance to the Terrace Tunnel and glued themselves to the road near the Basin Reserve.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said police were concerned about these protesters being seriously injured if they chose to block roads.

“Protestors also pose a serious threat to public safety, as traffic is forced to take evasive action to avoid collision and emergency services may be prohibited from attending emergencies.”

Due to the seriousness of these risks, any protesters impeding traffic could expect to be arrested and charged with endangering transport, Parnell said.

“Police recognise the right to peaceful protest, and we also recognise the public has a right to go about their lawful business. We urge protesters to consider their safety and the safety of others when planning their peaceful protest.”

Last year Restore Passenger Rail protesters blocked the new Transmission Gully motorway. Photo / Supplied

Four women disrupted traffic at 8am this morning- two sisters, a Biology student and a mother, Restore Passenger Rail said in a statement.

Rebecca Finch said she had chosen to take this action after careful consideration of the consequences.

“I felt this [was] the best way to strongly and peacefully communicate to the government. As we know, sometimes asking nicely doesn’t work.”

Restore Passenger Rail wants to restore a nationwide affordable passenger rail service and make local public transport free.

Last week Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said her offer to meet with the protesters was off the table after they decided to continue their actions.

She said it was frustrating the protesters had not taken the opportunity to meet with her and find a way forward.

“They have not moved forward in good faith, they have disrupted Wellingtonians, they have disrupted the lives of normal people instead of the Government’s.”