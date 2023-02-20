A man has died after being found face down in the water near Harrison's Cut at Papamoa Beach.

A man has died after being found floating face down in the surf near Harrison’s Cut at Pāpāmoa Beach, despite desperate efforts to save him.

Surf Lifesaving NZ Eastern Region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell told the Bay of Plenty Times that members of the public had noticed the man floating face down in the water about 5.45pm, brought him to shore and began CPR.

Shortly after an off-duty surf lifeguard walking by also jumped in to help resuscitate the man until emergency services personnel arrived, he said.

Gibbons-Campbell said sadly the man, in his 40s or 50s, was unable to be resuscitated despite nine rounds of chest compressions and further attempts by Fire and Emergency staff to revive him - the man of Asian descent died at the scene.

He said the man was found about 1.2km away from the Pāpāmoa Surf Lifesaving Club where lifeguards were still on duty but because the man was found face down in an unflagged area of the beach near Harrison’s Cut the lifeguards could not see him.

“This unfortunate tragedy is a sad reminder to everyone why it was so important to never swim alone and only swim in the area on a beach where the lifeguards’ flags are out, and they are on duty to see if you get into difficulties.”

Surf Livesaving New Zealand Eastern Region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell. Photo / Alan Gibson

Gibbons-Campbell said it was not only the risk of getting caught in a rip and being dragged out to sea, but anything could happen, whether it’s a heart attack, or another medical event or serious injury.

Inquiries were continuing to establish how long the deceased had been out in the water for and also how far out from shore he had floated before being found, he said.

The surf conditions were “pretty mundane” today, and until a post-mortem was carried out, the exact cause of the man’s death was yet to be determined.

Police and ambulance staff also attended the incident, he said.

