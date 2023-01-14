Man found dead in Lake Wakatipu after attempted rescue

A rescue helicopter sits on a sandbar amid the emergency services response. Photo / Rhyva Van Onselen

A father who was missing after attempting to rescue a swimmer in Lake Wakatipu has been found dead.

Police said this morning that the man’s body was found by the national dive squad at 3pm yesterday.

The man went into the lake on Friday afternoon to help another person in the water and failed to make it out.

“Police’s thoughts are with the man’s whānau and loved ones at this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.

“Police would also like to acknowledge members of the public who provided assistance to the whānau on 13 January as the incident unfolded.”

The man’s death will be referred to the coroner.

A police officer at the scene yesterday told the Otago Daily Times the missing man was a father.

A Glenorchy resident told the ODT she understood a father and son got into trouble in the water.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance, a first response unit and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

One patient with minor injuries was taken to Lakes District Hospital by road.

A fisherman who was at Greenstone when the incident was reported had taken part in the search.

He was “gobsmacked that anything could happen here,” he said.

The water near where emergency services were called to was basically waist deep, although there was a drop-off which could catch people out, the fisherman said.

- additional reporting Otago Daily Times