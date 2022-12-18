Man found dead at Rotorua emergency housing hotel

Photo / NZME

Emergency services were called to Lake Rotorua Hotel yesterday after a man was found dead in his room.

Police were alerted about 1.20pm. A spokesperson said there was nothing to indicate any suspicious circumstances.

The Lake Rotorua Hotel is one of 13 Government-contracted emergency housing motels in Rotorua.

A man who lives at the motel told the Rotorua Daily Post tonight people were shocked to learn the man had died.

“The cleaners come every Tuesday and do a thorough clean through of the rooms and yeah he was all good then.”

He said one of the residents knocked on his door today after they became concerned they hadn’t seen him since Wednesday. It was then he was found dead.

Visions of a Helping Hand Trust, which is contracted by the Government to manage the hotel, has been approached for comment.