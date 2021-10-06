Lotto: Will you be $23m richer after tonight's Lotto draw?

The Powerball jackpot has been on a roll since it was last struck on August 21. Photo / NZME

Tonight's Lotto draw could see one lucky Kiwi $23 million richer - and the numbers are in.

The numbers were: 9, 21, 22, 32, 35, 37.

The bonus ball was 28 and the Powerball was 5.

Strike 4 numbers came out 22, 35, 37, 32.

Lotto New Zealand says the Powerball jackpot has been on a roll since it was last struck on August 21. But tonight, New Zealanders have their chance to get a piece of the $23 million jackpot.

The win in August saw a young woman from Auckland become an overnight millionaire, pocketing $11.5 million just as the city entered alert level 4 lockdown.

At the time, the woman told the Herald she didn't realise she had won even after seeing an email from Lotto the morning after the draw, and initially thought her prize was just $11,500.

"It was unbelievable. My sister and I just sat in the car screaming – it was such a cool moment," said the woman who did not wish to be named.

On Saturday two tickets shared Lotto First Division after a computer-generated draw, but neither of them had the $20 million Powerball number.

Those tickets are now each worth $500,000, while Powerball jackpots to $23 million for Wednesday night.

Strike Four was also won on Saturday - that ticket collecting $200,000.

Some stores are closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, and live Lotto draws cannot take place while Auckland is in alert level 3 because they do not meet the Health Ministry's Covid-19 safety guidelines.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ's response to Covid-19, visit www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Powerball wins in 2021

January 2: $2.8 million - The Market Store, Twizel

January 2: $2.8 million - Fresh Choice, Te Anau

January 6: $4.5 million - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha

January 20: $8.5 million - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua

February 27: $22.5 million - MyLotto, Christchurch

March 13: $8.25 million - Paper Plus, Matamata

March 20: $5.2 million - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch

March 24: $4.25 million - MyLotto, Northland

April 17: $14.25 million - MyLotto, Auckland

May 8: $12.3 million - Hylite Dairy, Auckland

June 5: $16.5 million - MyLotto , Hamilton

June 26: $13 million - New World Merrilands, New Plymouth

July 24: $17.16 million - West City Lotto, Auckland

July 31: $5.3 million - MyLotto, Ashburton

August 21: $11.5 million - MyLotto, Auckland