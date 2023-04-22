Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto Powerball riches: Are you $15 million richer?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Tonight's draw has the potential to make one New Zealander a multi-millionaire. Photo / Michael Bradley

Tonight's draw has the potential to make one New Zealander a multi-millionaire. Photo / Michael Bradley

The numbers are in which could potentially make one lucky Lotto player $15 million richer in Lotto Powerball.

The mouth-watering sum was up for grabs in tonight’s Super Saturday Lotto Powerball draw.

The numbers are: 34, 12, 21, 13, 1 and 18. The Bonus Ball is 6, and the Power Ball is 9.

Read More

Last month a lucky player won $15.5m in a ‘Must Be Won’ draw, from which half the value of ticket sales will some living in regions devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The winning ticket was purchased by a MyLotto player from Canterbury.

“We’d like to thank New Zealanders for getting behind this special draw for cyclone relief. The support has been incredible and will make a real difference to people and communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle,” Lotto NZ chief executive Chris Lyman said at the time.

“It has been a privilege for Lotto NZ to host this special draw, and our thoughts remain with those affected by the cyclone.”

The draw eventually raised $11.7m to go towards impact communities.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Earlier this year a Whakatāne resident spoke earlier this month on the rollercoaster ride they had had since winning $1 million in Lotto First Division.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they weren’t entirely sure how much they had won until getting a call from Lotto NZ.

“I said to them ‘oh, my goodness, is it really $1 million’?

“I thought it was, but I was waiting for confirmation before I got too excited.

The winner added: “It will make such a difference to my life. It gives me the financial freedom to pay off my mortgage.”

They were looking forward to celebrating their life-changing win by going out for dinner with family.

Latest from New Zealand