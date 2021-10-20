Lotto Powerball : Tonight's $42m jackpot - one of NZ's largest draws ever

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand is less than an hour away from finding out if they might be the lucky person who wins Lotto's massive $42 million draw.

Powerball has not been won since late August and if one player wins tonight's draw it will be the second-largest Powerball prize ever won in New Zealand.

Tonight's draw will be at 8pm and the winning numbers will be updated here as soon as they arrive.

This is the third time the jackpot has been over $40m since November 2016.

Lotto New Zealand says the largest prize won in the country was a $44 million Powerball prize won by a young couple from the Hibiscus Coast in November 2016.

"Wednesday's $42 million Powerball jackpot is one of the largest prizes ever on offer in New Zealand, it's one for the Lotto NZ history books," said senior corporate communications manager Kirsten Robinson.

Some 1.5 million tickets were purchased for Saturday's $35 million Powerball draw, which did not see a winner.

While players are undoubtedly pumped about the prospect of a life-changing win, level 3 lockdown restrictions mean many retailers are missing out on sales that could get them through the year.

Under level 3 restrictions Lotto outlets in essential services like supermarkets and dairies can open, provided they can meet the health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health. Outlets in malls or other non-essential stores are unable to open.

A former store owner said big draws were the "lifeline" of Lotto shops so missing out on a share of the action was devastating for many.

"The bigger it gets, the more of a frenzy that occurs because it doesn't happen that often. Lotto often gets won at $10m, $12m or $20m but when it gets this high it creates such a frenzy and that's when the Lotto shops will actually make money.

"So retailers wait, sometimes years, for draws like this to happen," she said.

"If it gets to $50 million it will go absolutely bonkers."

The woman, who owned a Lotto store for 20 years, said the hype created by such large draws lasted for weeks and was what retailers waited for to get them through the year.

Once the prize pool reached the $50m limit at which it must be won, retailers made thousands of dollars more in commission than they usually would, she said.

"For retailers, it is so incredibly important. It's literally thousands of dollars that are used to pay wages, rent and expenses over the coming months when things quieten down after the prize gets won."

Largest Powerball wins of all time

Nov 2016 - $44 million, Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor, Auckland

Sep 2013 - $33 million, One Step Ahead, Auckland

Sep 2017 - $30 million, Richmond Superette, Taupo

Oct 2010, $28 million, Mobil Papakura, Auckland

May 2017- $27 million, Martina Four Square, Thames