The Gables Restaurant in Russell lost part of its roof in strong winds over the weekend.

By Imran Ali and Peter de Graaf

Northlanders sick of the recent dump of rain are advised to brace for more downpours from Wednesday this week as an unsettled northerly flow with several fronts moves across New Zealand.

MetService is forecasting the fronts will bring rain to northern and western parts of the country, with a period of northerly games also likely in exposed places.

“For Northland, there is moderate confidence of warnable amounts of rain from Wednesday to Friday, reducing to low on Saturday,” a MetService press release said.

Heavy winds on Sunday afternoon ripped part of the roof off the Gables Restaurant in Russell. The Gables is New Zealand’s oldest operating restaurant, built from pit-sawn kauri in 1847.

Restaurant operator Nick Loosley said winds lifted the corrugated iron off and ripped a large amount some of which ended up in the sea and the other held in place by a chimney.

Paihia volunteer firefighters attempt to save a 15-metre catamaran blown onto rocks at Paihia during Sunday’s wild weather. Photo / Peter de Graaf

He had to get a roofer to put tarpaulins up an hour or two after the weather damage.

The roofers were scheduled back yesterday to assess the damage and look into long-term repairs.

Loosley said the damaged roof was below part of the restaurant and he wasn’t sure yesterday whether he’d be able to open for business.

Elsewhere, a 15-metre catamaran beached in Paihia during Sunday’s wild weather was due to be refloated and towed to the Bay of Islands Boatyard in Ōpua this afternoon for repairs.

Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle said that was just one of three boats that came to grief during the storm.

The others were yachts that sank at One Tree Pt and at Mangōnui.

There was another close call on Monday when a yacht in Whangārei Harbour was pumped out just as it was about to go under. In Waikare Inlet, near Ōpua, an 18m yacht dragged anchor on Sunday but it was not thought to have struck any other vessels. One hull of the beached catamaran, Off 2 C, had been damaged and filled with water. The salvage was being carried out by a local contractor.

Most of the problems on Sunday arose from vessels anchored in exposed areas.

It was unknown why the two yachts had sank, but hatches left open or blocked cockpit drains - allowing the cockpit to fill with water in heavy rain, then spill over into the rest of the vessel - were common causes.

A recent spate of incidents involving catamarans moored off Paihia would be looked into.

It was known as an exposed area and mooring owners were warned of the risk, Lyle said.

During Cyclone Gabrielle, another multihull was smashed to kindling on rocks in exactly the same spot.