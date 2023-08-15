Local Focus: Gisborne footy team experience the quarter-finals

Tatapouri Thistle Marist football team gets a cheque and tickets to the Women's World Cup quarter-finals.

On August 11, the Tatapouri Thistle Marist football team flew to Auckland for a World Cup quarter-final experience.

Just over a week prior the team was surprised by the TAB which gave the Gisborne Club an $11,000 cheque for new club centenial strips.

Gisborne Tatapouri Marist Thistle accept a $11,000 cheque from TAB general manager marketing NZ Pip Ericksen. Photo / Renae Lolohea

The 22 members of the women’s team were also treated to brand new football gear, and flights, accommodation and tickets to the World Cup quarter-final match between Japan and Sweden in Auckland.

Midfielder Danni Hunter said the highlight was being at the game with her team.

“It was great, we all loved it and had a good time,” she said.

Marist Thistle coach Mandy Campbell said it was very exciting.

“I really loved when Japan came back with their goal, I thought they were going to come back and take it into extra time.”

Sweden went on to win the match 2-1 and will play Spain in one of the semifinals, at Eden Park.



