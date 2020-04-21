Local Focus: Could be worse, Whanganui tourism pivots to domestic market

It was set to be a bumper season for tourism in Whanganui. Figures for January were up almost 20 per cent on previous years. Then along came a global pandemic and we all know what happened next.

But in Whanganui, the impact on tourism hasn't been as bad as it could've been.



"We are not Rotorua or Queenstown, which have been hollowed out entirely from the income they would normally get," said Whanganui strategic lead for tourism Paul Chaplow. "We've got a really nicely diversified economy.

"The visitor industry and tourism does play a part of it and it will continue to do so, but because of our broad-spectrum economy, I think we will come through this pretty well."

It is estimated that currently, tourism contributes around $133 million to Whanganui's GDP, and it is normally busy through to Easter.

"Unlike the Northern Hemisphere, we are coming into our quiet time," Chaplow said. "They are heading into their peak season and they have no income at all so, timing wise, if it was ever going to happen for us, now is a good time."



The region's economic development arm, Whanganui and Partners, will be working closely with Tourism New Zealand, shifting the marketing focus entirely to domestic travel.