The Country host Jamie Mackay (left) and celebrity co-host Grant Nisbett at the Emerson's Tiny Pub in Riversdale. Photo / Jane Ferguson

Today on The Country radio show, Jamie Mackay and his celebrity co-host Grant Nisbett catch up with a cast of thousands live from the Emerson’s Tiny Pub in a woolshed at Shallard Farm in Riversdale, for the after-party of The Country’s 30th anniversary.

On with the show:

Grant Nisbett:

The legendary rugby commentator soaks in the sights and sounds of the woolshed and talks a bit of footy.

Kit Arkwright:

Beef+Lamb NZ’s chief executive congratulates Mackay on 30 years and talks about how B+LNZ is supporting Kiwi athletes at the 2024 Olympics in Paris - before discussing his favourite cut of lamb.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank’s mum lives in Riversdale, so he’s returned from Hamilton to celebrate The Country’s 30th and give an overview of how Kiwi sheep farmers are faring.

Tom Shallard:

The Country is broadcasting live from Mark and Tania Shallard’s farm. Mark is a bit media-shy so he’s let his son talk about the family’s sheep stud and global markets.

Eric Roy:

The local MP for Awarua in 1994, and former Government Chief Whip, is now a Southland farmer. He pops in to say hello to his old mate Mackay and look back on 30 years of farming and politics.

The Country celebrates 30 years from a woolshed at Shallard Farm in Riversdale. Photo / Jane Ferguson

Rowena Duncum, Grant McCallum and Damien O’Connor:

The Country’s ex-executive producer is in Greymouth for day one of AgFest and she’s found National MP Grant McCallum and former Ag Minister Damien O’Connor to wish Mackay well for 30 years.

Sir John Key:

The former Prime Minister makes a surprise phone call to thank Mackay for his “truly remarkable effort” in rural broadcasting.

Greg Menzies:

Emerson’s Marketing Manager and purveyor of the Tiny Pub congratulate PTS Logistics for getting the pub to Riversdale all the way from Auckland - before talking about what’s on offer behind the bar.

Barry Soper:

The Country’s longest-standing political correspondent is also from a Royal Riversdale bloodline. He pays homage to the Mackay family and The Country’s 30 years.

Michael Boggs and Jason Winstanley:

Mackay cheekily asks NZME’s chief executive for a pay rise before asking him what it’s like to mix with rural New Zealand. Then The Country host says thank you to NZME’s head of radio for putting up with him over the years.

