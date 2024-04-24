Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Rowena Duncum about his recent trip to Southeast Asia. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Rowena Duncum about his recent trip to Southeast Asia. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, Rowena Duncum catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is back from his trip to Southeast Asia, where he was keen to deepen New Zealand’s international ties.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders the trade opportunities his Southeast Asia trip showcased, yesterday’s RMA announcement, employment legislation changes that affect the primary sector and where he’ll be spending Anzac Day.

Chris Russell:

On the eve of Anzac Day, our Australian correspondent shares the amazing connections his family had with both World Wars.

Campbell Parker:

DairyNZ’s chief executive looks at what the proposed RMA changes mean for dairy farmers, the organisation’s connection with the Ballance Farm Environment Awards, and the importance of ongoing freshwater research.

Mark de Lautour:

Open Country Dairy’s chief executive talks dairy farmer sentiment here in New Zealand, what he’s seeing in the overseas dairy markets and whether he just follows Fonterra’s Milk Price forecast.

