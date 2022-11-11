Life on ice: Incredible behind the scenes images of Ardern's trip to Antarctica

Want to catch a boomerang? Fly to Antarctica.

It's the cute colloquial term describing flights south that return to Christchurch without landing on the ice.

It's common and the Prime Minister and her accompanying party got a taste of it last month, when they visited to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Scott Base and see the scientific research, environmental protection, heritage conservation and day-to-day operations performed by Kiwis working in Antarctica.

It was the trip of a lifetime - and Mike Scott was there to capture every moment.