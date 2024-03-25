Sir Russell Coutts says SailGP will have to have a "pretty in-depth discussion" about the viability of another Lyttelton event after dolphins forced day one to be cancelled. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Why we need a wealth tax

Even the IMF has weighed in now on New Zealand’s crushing cost of living for the vast majority of Kiwis.

It has advocated a capital gains tax and/or land tax. It appears we are the only Western country that does not have some type of wealth tax.

I think what would be most pertinent is a windfall tax. This is applied to banks or other financial institutions when they have made a sudden or disproportionate gain in revenue, ie a “windfall”.

The UK implemented such a tax when the Thatcher regime was otherwise wreaking havoc on the working class, with massive numbers of job losses, mine closures and extreme austerity measures. More recently, in May 2022 the UK imposed an “energy profits levy” on oil and gas companies in the North Sea generating £2.6 billion ($5.4b) in the first year.

With our four major banks collectively profiting around $6b annually, it seems reasonable to expect some of that could be siphoned to the community to build more social housing and train more nurses, teachers and police.

The most glaring life-threatening issue in this country is growing relative poverty. Hundreds of job closures recently announced at the Ministry for Primary Industries, Ministry of Health and others are a portent of what we are likely to see in the next year or two.

We talk about mental health and the lack of resourcing/funding but what we are witnessing are the circumstances that can drive people over the edge. How do people get by without a job? Especially when all about them the price of everything continues to hike.

We are, inexorably, heading towards a society where the middle/lower classes will find it harder and harder to just get by - an inevitable consequence of unrestrained capitalism.

Miles Langdon, Remuera.

Asset disposal folly

Why in Auckland do we always have to fight to retain our assets?

Currently, the mayor wants to lease our port and sell our airport (NZ Herald, March 25).

He can colour it any way he wants, but that is exactly what he is doing.

Do we have to march up Queen St again? Our assets are not yours to sell. We tried it in the 1980s and it didn’t work.

Geoff Leckie, Flat Bush.

Three cheers for dolphins

So Sir Russell Coutts is aggrieved that we have put the welfare of our precious wildlife ahead of his boat race.

I recall that after he led our America’s Cup race to glory and accepted a knighthood from a delighted nation, it suited him to put his own financial and career options first by then choosing to join a rival syndicate.

So from me, it’s bye bye Russell and three cheers for the dolphins.

Evelyn Ross, Fairview Heights.

Negative Nancies

The ocean is where dolphins live. Dolphins love to frolic and play. Chasing boats is what they do.

What the negative Nancies are demanding of the SailGP series in Lyttelton Harbour is just ridiculous. I could expect a concern if there were whales in the harbour. If there were, their concern would be quite valid because whales are slow and rather large.

I feel for Sir Russell Coutts, the sailors and the spectators who have been denied their craft and entertainment for a small group of people concerned about a problem that doesn’t exist.

John Ford, Taradale.

Improving behaviour

The Housing Minister’s announcement that unruly tenants could be evicted from Kāinga Ora properties should act as a warning to these tenants.

With well over 20,000 names on the waiting list there must be some who would treat their property and their neighbours with respect. It is hard to justify having difficult tenants in subsidised, state-owned property while there are many on waiting lists who need decent accommodation for themselves and their families.

When this new policy takes effect, some families will be evicted. The media and some housing charities will accuse the policy of heartlessness.

Many will say that it serves them right - now’s the time to improve behaviour.

Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

Paying the rent

Well done National on looking at new rules for Kāinga Ora tenants.

As for people saying what about the children if tenants are evicted, surely if they really cared for their children they would think about their actions when living in homes virtually free, never paying rates, insurance or maintenance. Some are not even paying their rent.

In a normal world if they owed that much rent they would be given notice. Homeowners who are working and paying mortgages and all their own costs would lose their homes if they reneged on mortgage payments - and banks won’t be worrying about children.

So Kāinga Ora tenants should think about how fortunate they are to have homes paid for by taxpayers and think about their children if they want them to have a roof over their heads.

Many, many people would love to have a home. Have some respect for what they have and those around them, otherwise pay the consequences like people with mortgages or in private rentals. If they don’t look after their rentals or pay rent or mortgages, they are out.

Viv Radley, Rotorua.