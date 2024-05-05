Education Minister Erica Stanford says the Government has earmarked $67 million in the Budget to transform how our children learn to read. Photo / RNZ

OPINION

Why is Govt hooked on phonics?

Education Minister Erica Stanford’s enthusiasm for a “one shoe fits all” phonics-based reading strategy is too neat and tidy for such an early stage in her career.

It shows little understanding or appreciation of teachers’ ability to read a running record, observe difficulties, and put in place the correct strategy for that child.

Children come from different backgrounds and require different reading approaches. Phonics is, and always has been, one approach.

It was disappointing to hear her dismissing pictures as a clue to help unlock the meaning of text. This showed little understanding of the author/illustrator’s clever collaboration to allow children to discover for themselves.

The delight on a child’s face when they “get it” is rewarding and encourages a more confident participation. Passing on a love of literature is paramount, that “hidden curriculum” teachers understand.

By all means emphasise phonics, but not at the expense of other strategies we know work - those that turn our young students on to learning.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Restorative justice

It was an effort in democracy and legal resolution to attend a sentencing over the theft of my car.

But I wanted the accused to let me know why she would steal the vehicle that was kindly giving her, her daughter and her puppy a ride home after her request was granted just an hour earlier.

To add insult to injury they emptied my car, taking $2000 worth of crafts made in East Africa that our charity sells to support differently abled women (most recovered a day later by police efficiency).

Through a teleconference call with the defendant on larger-than-life screens dotted around the courtroom I thought it valuable for a petty criminal to meet one of their victims and hear the words “you abused me”.

The judge, police and lawyers were very supportive of my impact statement that addressed the defendant asking her to change her ways once out of jail and to stop wasting all of our time, our taxpayers’ money and, most of all, our faith in fellow Kiwis.

Samaritans should not need to fork out towing fees and make police statements and wait years for repayment for stolen goods.

But P was the main problem and people under its effects are not really able to discipline themselves.

May more victims go to our courts to bring crimes hopefully to a mediated and human conclusion.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Urban spread

Several of the large sections in my road have had the old houses removed and new multiple dwellings built - in one case 12 on the site.

I agree that we need to use the land more efficiently and not let Auckland spread out further. However, this has resulted in cars parked on either side of the road.

Driving up or down the road requires threading up the one-way area left, with cars courteously stopping to let you move.

On either side of the road are wide berms which could be used for parking. There is no footpath on one side and cars could easily angle park, getting them off the road, making it less congested and safer.

Auckland Council bylaws are somewhat grey in this area. It is legal to park on the berm if there is no sign prohibiting it.

Winter would leave the grass muddy and unattractive, but why not make designated parking areas with light pavers?

Rosemary Balme, Howick.

Frontline promises

So much for election promises. Christopher Luxon stated that there would be job cuts but not to frontline services.

How much more frontline are these jobs that have been axed? Cutting lawyers for Oranga Tamariki children in the court; non-replacement for absentee nurses on wards due to illness, cuts to nurses’ double shifts; conservation trapping, track maintenance, toilet-, rubbish- and hut-cleaning etc; healthy, hot school lunches. And many more of these frontline essential jobs.

Many of these workers have mortgages and families. How many more will be on a Jobseeker benefit at taxpayers’ expense? No job, no pay, no PAYE for government coffers.

Promises, promises!

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Cut tax cuts

Correspondent Frank Olsson is absolutely right that we should drop the tax cuts as it mostly rewards those on higher salaries and earnings, including our well-paid MPs, of course (Weekend Herald, May 4).

Instead we should simply copy Australia and make the first $20,000 earned every year tax-free, as that helps low-income people, including pensioners, much more than the wealthy. Just do it, backdated to April 1 this year.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.