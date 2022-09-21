Leading Auckland mayoral candidates reveal their property assets

Auckland Mayoral candidate Efeso Collins, left, and Wayne Brown, right, have declared their property interests. Photo / Greg Bowker

The two favourites to win the Auckland mayoralty, Wayne Brown and Efeso Collins, both live in apartments, according to their property interests released to the Herald today.

Brown owns an inner-city apartment, just off Karangahape Rd, named last month as one of the "coolest streets" in the world in a Time Out poll.

About 16km south of the central city, Collins and his family live in an apartment at Otahuhu. The Manukau councillor owns a second apartment in the same suburb in South Auckland.

Brown, a wealthy businessman who said he is funding his campaign to the tune of $500,000, has business and property interests from Northland to Hawke's Bay.

The former Far North District mayor owns a second home at Mangōnui in Northland.

Brown today said his property interests in Auckland comprise a central city apartment, a tavern at Avenue Rd in Otahuhu and a minority shareholding in three big box retail stores at Wrightson Way in Pukekohe.

Council mayors and elected representatives are required to declare any conflicts of interest between their public role and any personal or outside interests, and step aside from decision-making.