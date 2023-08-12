Last gasp penalty try sees Hawkes’ Bay edge Counties Manukau

Lincoln McClutchie, first five and kicker, was again solid for the Magpies in their clash with Counties. Photo / NZME

By Thomas Airey

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies know they’ve used both their ‘get out of jail free’ cards for the season in the first two games.

After scraping a two-point victory over North Harbour in last week’s NPC opener, a penalty try on full-time gave the Magpies a 25-24 win over Counties Manukau in Pukekohe on Friday night.

Steelers prop Ezekiel Lindenmuth was adjudged to have collapsed Hawke’s Bay’s rolling maul on its way to the tryline after the siren.

Magpies assistant coach Sam McNicol said it was nice to have two wins on the board given their struggles in both games.

“I’d say we’ve probably used our two get out of jail free cards for the season,” he said.

“But we know how tough Counties are to beat here. Year in year out, every time we come here it’s always a couple points either way.”

Inspired by their home fans after a loss to Taranaki last week, the hosts enjoyed advantages in possession, territory and time in the opposition 22.

McNicol thought both teams got into the match and strung attacking phases together but weren’t capitalising on opportunities.

“Similar to last week where it was a bit scrappy, creating lots but didn’t quite have the finishing polish on both sides of the ball,” he said.

McNicol did notice some improvements for the Magpies in the physicality aspects; tackles, ball carries and ruck cleanouts.

“I’m sure those finishing touches will get there eventually, it’s just time in the saddle and repetition at training,” he added.

There won’t be much time for training in the short-term with Hawke’s Bay entering their three-match storm week.

They welcome Waikato to McLean Park on Wednesday before another home game against Otago on Sunday.

The need to manage players’ minutes affected the approach in Pukekohe with loose forward Marino Mikaele-Tu’u rested and captain Tom Parsons substituted just five minutes into the second half.

McNicol said the Magpies were fortunate to have their storm week early with the team near full fitness.

“We’ve got some good depth in the squad so some guys will get opportunities and hopefully they’re up to it,” he said.

Parsons had to return for the final play of the game when replacement Isaia Walker-Leawere left the field grimacing in pain with a nasty shoulder injury.

Walker-Leawere’s misfortune will see a youngster or two in Tom Allen, Tiaki Fabish or Hunter Morrison come into the fold.

They’ll try to continue the improvement in Hawke’s Bay’s lineout; two of 14 Magpie throws were stolen by Counties but they did create two tries from driving mauls.

The Hawke’s Bay scrum was again strong early and earned some penalties but the Steelers had taken the advantage there by the end of the game.

After poor discipline last week the Magpies conceded just seven penalties to 11 by Counties which was impressive given the time they spent on defence.

But 18 turnovers conceded to 15 and 22 missed tackles to 14 both indicate there is plenty to tidy up.