The home of a man accused of running over a 15-year-old Waikato boy multiple times in a hit-and-run last week has burnt down overnight in a suspected arson.

A 28-year-old man was arrested by police on Saturday in relation to a “serious incident” in which a teenager was repeatedly run over by a car at Ngāruawāhia sports park on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old victim is fighting for his life in Waikato Hospital’s intensive care unit, having suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries when he was allegedly deliberately struck by a person driving a black Toyota Auris, who then ran the boy over twice more.

Newshub reported the man arrested knew his 15-year-old victim.

Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said the 28-year-old has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and was due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

It is understood emergency services attended a large fire last night at the address the accused had hoped to be bailed to, Newshub reported.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) told the Herald four crews and numerous support vehicles attended a blaze on Havelock Rd in Ngāruawāhia at 8.37pm on Sunday.

“On arrival firefighters found the house was fully-involved in fire.”

A fire investigator was at the scene last night and this morning to determine the origin of the blaze, Fenz said.

Harpur told the Herald police are “treating this fire as suspicious” and a scene examination is ongoing.

“A scene guard was in place overnight and the Huntly Criminal Investigation Branch are currently conducting a scene examination.”

The accused was remanded in custody following his appearance at the Hamilton District Court this afternoon until 2.15pm tomorrow, while a suitable bail address can be found.

The man’s lawyer Amin Osama told the court “the inference is quite clear this was in retaliation to this man’s alleged actions”, Newshub reported.

Harpur earlier said police are not ruling out further arrest in relation to Wednesday’s incident.

“On Thursday night police investigating this incident located the car believed to have been used, abandoned in the car park area of the Pukemokemoke Bush Reserve near Tauhei.”

Harpur said police would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen this car – a black Toyota Auris with the registration number NBE817.

“We would like to hear from any members of the public or motorists who may have seen this car or have dashcam footage, who were travelling in the Huntly area, on Great South Rd and the Taupiri area on Wednesday afternoon, particularly between 4.30 and 5.30pm.”

Waikato District Council Mayor Jacqui Church said the incident was “really concerning” and expressed sympathy for the 15-year-old’s family.

She urged anyone with information to contact police.

Police have set up a portal for images and short recordings to be uploaded. This can be accessed here.

Anyone with information or larger quantities of footage can contact police on 105 quoting the file number 240410/3018, Harpur said.